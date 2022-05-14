Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

GSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 48,576,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,793 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,973,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 701,225 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 728.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,826,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

