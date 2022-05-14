Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $11.45

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $10.89. Gold Fields shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 119,000 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,474,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Gold Fields by 59.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 2,020,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 11.2% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,653,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 167,008 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

