GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,682,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GlobeStar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,278,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,763. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About GlobeStar Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlobeStar Therapeutics (GSTC)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.