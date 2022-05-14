Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.27. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Get Globalstar alerts:

About Globalstar (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.