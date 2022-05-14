Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 102.8% in April

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the April 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EDOC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000.

