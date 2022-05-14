Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Update

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BFIT stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter.

