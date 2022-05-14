Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter worth about $285,000.

FINX traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $23.66. 291,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,562. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

