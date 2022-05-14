Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 358,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,969 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 82,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ALTY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.92. 11,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

