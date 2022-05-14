Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.91 million, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,993 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $47,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $42,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 44,391 shares of company stock worth $710,169 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 16.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

