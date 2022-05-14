Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at C$18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$407.68 million and a PE ratio of 87.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of C$17.56 and a 52-week high of C$25.75.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

