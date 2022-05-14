Glenview Trust Co Sells 840 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in LKQ were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

