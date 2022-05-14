Glenview Trust Co Sells 368 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.09.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

