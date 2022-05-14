Glenview Trust Co Sells 29,245 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,245 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 41,587 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 347,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 79,860 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

