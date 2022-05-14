Glenview Trust Co Makes New $200,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho raised their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.64.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

