Glenview Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.41. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

