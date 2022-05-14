Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.60.

GTY opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

