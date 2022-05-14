Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,755,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189,790 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

NYSE:GGB opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

