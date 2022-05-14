Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $134.78 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

