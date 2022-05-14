GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Tops $33,168.00

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $33,168.00 and approximately $109.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,474,575 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

