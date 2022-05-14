Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Down 10.5%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating) dropped 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 501,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 337,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.88.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

