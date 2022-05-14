Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Down 10.5%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating) dropped 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 501,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 337,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.88.
Generation Mining Company Profile (TSE:GENM)
