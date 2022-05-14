General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading Down 5.5%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $35.22. Approximately 951,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,564,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

Get General Motors alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.