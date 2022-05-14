General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $38.21. 22,997,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,989,907. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.09.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

