General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 227,384 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,780,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,156,000 after acquiring an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after acquiring an additional 766,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

