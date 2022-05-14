Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 182 ($2.24) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 177 ($2.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of GENL traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 168.80 ($2.08). The stock had a trading volume of 682,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 113.85 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.32. The firm has a market cap of £469.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.18%.

Genel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

