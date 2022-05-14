Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMTX. SVB Leerink cut Gemini Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 191,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $291,488.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

