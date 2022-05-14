Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

GATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

GATO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 1,052,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

