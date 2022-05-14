Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 418.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.75. 3,329,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.88 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

