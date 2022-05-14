Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $1.10 Billion Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,058,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97,659 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 9.8% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,098,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

NYSE:MA traded up $11.56 on Friday, hitting $332.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $323.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,603 shares of company stock valued at $166,308,551 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

