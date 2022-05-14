Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 37.6% in April

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 51,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of GLMD opened at $0.61 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.