Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 37.6% in April

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 51,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.61 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

