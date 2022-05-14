Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the April 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Bertil Lindmark acquired 14,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galecto by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 25.4% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,740. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

