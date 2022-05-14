Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

FNKO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. Funko has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,518,945 shares of company stock worth $29,622,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

