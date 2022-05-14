FunFair (FUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $484.85 Million

FunFair (FUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FunFair has traded flat against the US dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,357.65 or 0.99904368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00105130 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

