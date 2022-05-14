Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

