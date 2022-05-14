fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

FUBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.97.

NYSE FUBO opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.29%. The company’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

