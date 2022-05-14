FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Posts Earnings Results

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. FRP had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

FRPH stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,734. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a market cap of $533.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.17 and a beta of 0.61. FRP has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other FRP news, CFO John D. Baker III acquired 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $53,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $85,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FRP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FRP by 113.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in FRP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FRP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FRP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

