FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) & Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Head to Head Analysis

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Keppel REIT and FRP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keppel REIT and FRP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $161.20 million N/A $179.48 million N/A N/A FRP $31.22 million 17.08 $28.22 million $0.06 942.17

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than FRP.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A FRP 90.38% 0.95% 0.60%

Volatility and Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRP has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FRP beats Keppel REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT (Get Rating)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

About FRP (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. This segment also owns an additional 107 acres of investment property in Brooksville, Florida. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305-unit residential apartment building with approximately 14,430 square feet of first floor retail space; 264-unit residential apartment building with 6,758 square feet of retail space; and 294-unit garden-style apartment community located in Henrico County, Virginia that consists of 19 three-story apartment buildings containing 273,940 rentable square feet. FRP Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

