Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.10) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $679.33.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

