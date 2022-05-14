Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($58.89) to €60.25 ($63.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($44.53) to €34.50 ($36.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.65.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

