Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

FCX stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,987,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,955,252. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

