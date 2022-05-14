freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €21.40 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.53) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on freenet in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.95) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN traded up €0.36 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €22.30 ($23.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,967 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.53 and its 200 day moving average is €23.83. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($34.65).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.