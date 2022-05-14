Fractal Price Reaches $0.0411 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $682,620.40 and $138,574.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

