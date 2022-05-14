Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 547.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.