Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

FWP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

