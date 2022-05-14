Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$6.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

FVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

TSE:FVI opened at C$3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.86. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.48 and a 12 month high of C$8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

