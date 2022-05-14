Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to Buy by SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Danske raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($31.58) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

FOJCY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 8.12%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

