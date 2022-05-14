Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
FBIO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. 695,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.49.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.
About Fortress Biotech (Get Rating)
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
