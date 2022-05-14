Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

FBIO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. 695,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

