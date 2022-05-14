Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $215,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

