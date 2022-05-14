Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 357,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $219.73. 3,146,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,687. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.36 and a 200 day moving average of $228.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

