Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 2.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,510,094 shares of company stock worth $11,189,865 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Shares of BX stock traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,445,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,327. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

