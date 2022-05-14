Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.37 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

